Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter pins a Purple Heart medal on Army Staff Sgt. Jerry M. Amis during a Purple Heart ceremony at the Warrior and Family Support Center on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 29, 2013, as Amis' wife, Nerrisha, looks on. Amis was injured Sept. 3, 2013, when his vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device while conducting a mounted patrol in Afghanistan. Carter visited with several inpatient warriors at the medical center.

