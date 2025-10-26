PATROL POSITION

U.S. Army Capt. Lou Cascino pulls security while U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Eric Stephens and U.S. Army 1st Lt. James Kromhout verify their position during a partnered patrol in Madi Khel village in Khowst province, Afghanistan, Oct. 20, 2013. Cascino, commander, and Stephens and Kromhout are assigned to the 101st Airborne Division's Company E, 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team.