U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jahrahrah Gousby, right, confirms the sight picture on a 105-mm M119A2 howitzer as U.S. Army Spc. Victor Aguilar prepares to discharge the weapon during a dry-fire exercise on Combat Outpost Sultan Kheyl in Afghanistan's Wardak province, Oct. 3, 2013. Gousby, a gunner, and Aguilar, an assistant gunner, are assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division's 1st Battalion, 76th Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

DRY-FIRE EXERCISE

