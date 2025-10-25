NIGHT OPERATIONS

An F/A-18F Super Hornet launches from the aircraft carrier USS George Washington during night flight operations in waters west of the Korean Peninsula, Oct. 13, 2013. The George Washington and its embarked air wing, Carrier Air Wing 5, provide a combat-ready force to protect the maritime interests of the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. The Hornet is assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 102.