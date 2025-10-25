REPLINSHMENT AT SEA

The U.S. Navy's aircraft carrier USS George Washington, bottom, conducts a replenishment with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon in the waters off the Korean Peninsula, Oct. 14, 2013. The Washington and its embarked air wing, Carrier Air Wing 5, provide a combat-ready force to protect and defend the maritime interests of the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.