TRUMAN TEAM

An MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter, foreground, and an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter patrol near the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 3, 2013. The Truman is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations. The MH-60S helicopter is assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 7 and the MH-60R helicopter is assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 74.