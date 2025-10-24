DESTROYING EXPLOSIVES

A fireball erupts as U.S. troops detonate more than 600 pounds of explosives on a range near Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Sept. 30, 2013. A three-person U.S. Army explosive ordnance disposal team destroyed old, recovered and captured munitions during the operation. The team, assigned to Combined Joint Task Force Paladin-East's 663rd Ordnance Company, was supported by U.S. Air Force security forces airmen.