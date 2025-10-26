DETONATION OPERATION

U.S. Army Spcs. Christopher McLaughlin, left, and Zachary Dechant, center, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Voorhies place munitions on a pile to prepare for a controlled detonation on a range near Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Sept. 30, 2013. Voorhies will attend disposal training at the end of his deployment. McLaughlin and Dechant are explosive ordnance disposal technicians with Combined Joint Task Force Paladin-East's 663rd Ordnance Company.