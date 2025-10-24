MISSION COMPLETE

A formation of UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters finish their flood rescue and recovery mission in Boulder, Colo., Sept. 19, 2013. The helicopter crews, assigned to the 4th Infantry Division's 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, took a celebratory flyby to thank the Colorado National Guard and all the emergency agencies that were involved in flood rescue operations.