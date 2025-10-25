An official website of the United States Government 
Soldiers evacuate fifth-grade students from Firewood Elementary and the Denver public school system from Cal-wood and Balarat Camps as part of search and rescue operations from homes between Boulder, Colo. and Lyons, Colo., due to flooding in the state, Sept. 14, 2013. The soldiers, assigned to the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, were able to assist state and local emergency response efforts under the immediate response authority.

ELEMENTARY EVACUATION

