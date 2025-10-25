An official website of the United States Government 
Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, addresses an audience attending the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association's 6th Annual Joint Warfighter IT Day, Vienna, Va., Sept. 12, 2013. The event allows attendees to directly engage with senior Defense Department leaders as they share their insights into current issues, priorities, philosophies, directives and goals related to warfighter support systems.

ELECTRONIC INSIGHTS

