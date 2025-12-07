ROOM CLEARING

Marine Corps Cpl. David Rodriguez, left, fire team leader, climbs through a hole in a wall as his fire team clears a building while conducting a platoon-sized raid on a simulated town during urban tactics training, part of the Realistic Urban Training exercise, on Fort Pickett, Va., Aug. 30, 2013. Rodriguez, a fire team leader, is assigned to Battalion Landing Team, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit.