Members from the USS Freedom’s visit, board, search and seizure team board a Brunei navy ship during Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training, an annual exercise in the South China Sea, Sept. 7, 2013. The exercise, which includes navy liaison officers from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and the United States, tracks vessels of interest in the maritime interdiction scenario.

