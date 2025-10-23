IN POSITION

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgts. Alexander Orellana, left, and Mark Massalski observe troop positioning as service members with the Mongolian armed forces rehearse platoon tactics at the Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, Aug. 25, 2013. The training is part of a nonlethal weapons exercise, hosted annually in the Pacific region and led this year by U.S. Marines with the 3rd Law Enforcement Battalion, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force.