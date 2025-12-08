EAGLE EYES

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joe Caruso, an exchange pilot with the Canadian air force, flies a CC-150T Polaris during Vigilant Eagle 13, an exercise based on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 28, 2013.This exercise provides an opportunity for Russian, Canadian and U.S. military personnel to enhance their international partnership, and to cooperatively detect, track, identify and follow a hijacked aircraft as it proceeds across international boundaries.