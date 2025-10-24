TECHNIQUE TALK

U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Jeffrey Fasoli discusses techniques with Chinese sailors aboard the Chinese destroyer Harbin before a combined small-arms exercise in the Gulf of Aden, Aug. 24, 2013. Fasoli is a gunnery officer aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Mason, which is deployed to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.