U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel speaks on the telephone with Egyptian Defense Minister Gen. Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi while on an official visit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug. 24, 2013. Hagel said Egypt must make progress on the political roadmap and restrain from violence. The secretary, who also will travel to Indonesia, Brunei and the Philippines, is in the Asia-Pacific region to deepen cooperation with each nation and discuss regional security issues.

EGYPT CONVERSATION

