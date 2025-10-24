An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jordan Farrar fires a tube-launched, optically-tracked and wire-guided missile at a target while U.S. Army Cpl. Christopher Parker, right, observes at the heavy weapons range on Forward Operating Base Salerno, Khowst province, Afghanistan, August 14, 2013. Farrar, an executive officer, and Parker, an infantryman, are assigned to the 101st Airborne Division's Air Assault 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team.

MISSILE PATH

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jordan Farrar fires a tube-launched, optically-tracked and wire-guided missile at a target while U.S. Army Cpl. Christopher Parker, right, observes at the heavy weapons range on Forward Operating Base Salerno, Khowst province, Afghanistan, August 14, 2013. Farrar, an executive officer, and Parker, an infantryman, are assigned to the 101st Airborne Division's Air Assault 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team.

Photo Gallery