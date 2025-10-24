MISSILE PATH

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jordan Farrar fires a tube-launched, optically-tracked and wire-guided missile at a target while U.S. Army Cpl. Christopher Parker, right, observes at the heavy weapons range on Forward Operating Base Salerno, Khowst province, Afghanistan, August 14, 2013. Farrar, an executive officer, and Parker, an infantryman, are assigned to the 101st Airborne Division's Air Assault 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team.