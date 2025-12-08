SECOND-STORY TRAINING

An airman opens a second story window on a simulated burning building during training at the Suffolk County Fire Academy in Yaphank, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2013. The airman is a firefighter assigned to the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing on Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, N.Y. The firefighters reviewed basic skills in a realistic training environment under the eye of civilian firefighter trainers.