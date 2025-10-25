An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Marines Corps Lance Cpl. Jason D. Launder, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Noe L. Munoz troubleshoot and replace the landing gear system on an AV-8B Harrier aircraft on Camp Bastion in Helmand province, Afghanistan, Aug. 9, 2013. Launder, an avionics technician, and Munoz, a collateral duty inspector, are both with Marine Attack Squadron 311. Maintenance was conducted to ensure the aircraft met the operational standards for flight.

MAINTENANCE CHECK

U.S. Marines Corps Lance Cpl. Jason D. Launder, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Noe L. Munoz troubleshoot and replace the landing gear system on an AV-8B Harrier aircraft on Camp Bastion in Helmand province, Afghanistan, Aug. 9, 2013. Launder, an avionics technician, and Munoz, a collateral duty inspector, are both with Marine Attack Squadron 311. Maintenance was conducted to ensure the aircraft met the operational standards for flight.

Photo Gallery