WING WORK

Air Force Master Sgt. Robin Wright, top left, and Air Force Tech. Sgt. Flint Hamilton, top right, visually inspect the wing of a C-130 Hercules aircraft as airmen off-load to support exercise Global Medic 2013 at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station in Coraopolis, Pa., July 29, 2013. Wright, a crew chief, is assigned to the 440th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and Hamilton, a flight engineer, is assigned to the 95th Airlift Squadron.