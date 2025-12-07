An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Air Force Master Sgt. Robin Wright, top left, and Air Force Tech. Sgt. Flint Hamilton, top right, visually inspect the wing of a C-130 Hercules aircraft as airmen off-load to support exercise Global Medic 2013 at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station in Coraopolis, Pa., July 29, 2013. Wright, a crew chief, is assigned to the 440th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and Hamilton, a flight engineer, is assigned to the 95th Airlift Squadron.

WING WORK

