HARRIER HAND

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tony Hernandez attaches a direct attack munition to an AV-8B Harrier II aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 2, 2013. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group is underway off the coast of Southern California completing an exercise to certify the readiness of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the amphibious group to conduct integrated missions.