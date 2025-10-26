PREVENTION PERCH

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Rodolfo Ojeda performs corrosion prevention maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 2, 2013. The flagship for the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. Ojeda is assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 105.