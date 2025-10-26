DETONATION DUTY

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex Gaunt, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason Halgren, center, work with an Afghan border policeman explosive ordnance disposal trainee to prepare explosives for a controlled detonation in the Spin Boldak district in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, July 28, 2013. Gaunt, an explosive ordnance disposal journeyman, and Halgren, an explosive ordnance disposal craftsman, are assigned to the 466th Air Expeditionary Group.