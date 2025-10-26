PILOT PROFICIENCY

F/A-18 Hornets from the Blue Angels, the Navy's flight demonstration squadron, fly over the littoral combat ship Pre-Commissioning Unit Coronado during a training flight over the Gulf of Mexico, Aug. 1, 2013. The Navy has cancelled the squadron's 2013 show season as part of budget cuts from sequestration, but pilots fly sorties to maintain proficiency in the aircraft. The Coronado is scheduled to be commissioned later this year.