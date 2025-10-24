DEMPSEY PRESS BRIEFING

U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, thanks Polish forces for their friendship and support in Afghanistan during a press conference in Warsaw, Poland, July 24, 2013. Dempsey said Polish contributions to the international mission in Afghanistan "have been significant, have been courageous and have been successful." Dempsey traveled to Poland after meeting with U.S. and Polish forces in Afghanistan.