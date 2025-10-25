An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Anna Sznajderska checks a dog's vital signs with a Kiribati citizen at a veterinarian civic action project during Pacific Partnership 2013 in Tarawa, Kiribati, July 17, 2013. U.S. Navy forces join with nongovernmental organizations and regional partners, including Australia, Canada, Colombia, France, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and New Zealand, to improve maritime security, conduct humanitarian assistance and strengthen disaster response.

VITAL SIGNS

Anna Sznajderska checks a dog's vital signs with a Kiribati citizen at a veterinarian civic action project during Pacific Partnership 2013 in Tarawa, Kiribati, July 17, 2013. U.S. Navy forces join with nongovernmental organizations and regional partners, including Australia, Canada, Colombia, France, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and New Zealand, to improve maritime security, conduct humanitarian assistance and strengthen disaster response.

Photo Gallery