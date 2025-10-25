VITAL SIGNS

Anna Sznajderska checks a dog's vital signs with a Kiribati citizen at a veterinarian civic action project during Pacific Partnership 2013 in Tarawa, Kiribati, July 17, 2013. U.S. Navy forces join with nongovernmental organizations and regional partners, including Australia, Canada, Colombia, France, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and New Zealand, to improve maritime security, conduct humanitarian assistance and strengthen disaster response.