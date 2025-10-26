1,000-POUND CHALLENGE

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Ben Burnell participates in a 1,000 pound challenge aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington in the Pacific Ocean, July 14, 2013. The Washington and its embarked air wing, Carrier Air Wing 5, provide a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Burnell is assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 27.