Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. soldiers hold hands during a memorial ceremony for U.S. Army Spc. Hilda I. Clayton on Forward Operating Base Gamberi, Afghanistan, July 8, 2013. Clayton, a combat cameraman, was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division's 4th Brigade Combat Team. She died while photographing Afghan soldiers July 2 as they conducted a live-fire training exercise in which a mortar weapon system failed, causing an explosion. Four Afghan soldiers also died from the incident.

REMEMBERING A SOLDIER

