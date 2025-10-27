An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. soldiers clear their weapons in barrels on Forward Operating Base Farah, Afghanistan, July 2, 2013, after providing security during a meeting with the education director at Aboonaser Farahi High School. The soldiers are assigned to Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah, which has a mission to train, advise and assist Afghan government leaders at the municipal, district and provincial levels in Farah province.

CLEARING WEAPONS

U.S. soldiers clear their weapons in barrels on Forward Operating Base Farah, Afghanistan, July 2, 2013, after providing security during a meeting with the education director at Aboonaser Farahi High School. The soldiers are assigned to Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah, which has a mission to train, advise and assist Afghan government leaders at the municipal, district and provincial levels in Farah province.

Photo Gallery