An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy sailors lower the American flag as they get underway after concluding exercise Baltic Operations 2013 in Kiel, Germany, June 25, 2013. The sailors are assigned to the amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney. BALTOPS is an annual multinational exercise to enhance maritime capabilities and interoperability with partner nations, and promote maritime safety and security in the Baltic Sea.

GETTING UNDERWAY

U.S. Navy sailors lower the American flag as they get underway after concluding exercise Baltic Operations 2013 in Kiel, Germany, June 25, 2013. The sailors are assigned to the amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney. BALTOPS is an annual multinational exercise to enhance maritime capabilities and interoperability with partner nations, and promote maritime safety and security in the Baltic Sea.

Photo Gallery