An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army Capt. Nicholas Drake, center, talks with Afghan army Lt. Col. Mohammad Bashir, left, during a patrol break on the outskirts of Takiya Khana village in Bati Kot district in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, June 15, 2013. Drake is commander of the 101st Airborne Division's Security Forces Advisory and Assistance Team Archangel, 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team.

PATROL BREAK

U.S. Army Capt. Nicholas Drake, center, talks with Afghan army Lt. Col. Mohammad Bashir, left, during a patrol break on the outskirts of Takiya Khana village in Bati Kot district in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, June 15, 2013. Drake is commander of the 101st Airborne Division's Security Forces Advisory and Assistance Team Archangel, 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team.

Photo Gallery