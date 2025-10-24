PATROL BREAK

U.S. Army Capt. Nicholas Drake, center, talks with Afghan army Lt. Col. Mohammad Bashir, left, during a patrol break on the outskirts of Takiya Khana village in Bati Kot district in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, June 15, 2013. Drake is commander of the 101st Airborne Division's Security Forces Advisory and Assistance Team Archangel, 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team.