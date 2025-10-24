SUNSET MONITOR

Navy Chief Petty Officer Jonard Sygaco monitors the departure of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the flight deck of the USS George Washington in the Pacific Ocean, June 23, 2013. The George Washington and its embarked air wing, Carrier Air Wing 5, provide a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.