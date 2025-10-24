ACTION BADGE

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robert "Abe" Abrams, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division and Regional Command, South, pins the Combat Action Badge onto U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shane Hamann during a ceremony on Forward Operating Base Spin Boldak in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, June 19, 2013. Hamann, a public affairs specialist, is assigned to the 102nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment. The Combat Action Badge is awarded to soldiers who are personally engaged by the enemy during combat operations.