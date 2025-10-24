TACTICAL TRAINING

U.S. Army Spc. Christopher Newell scans the area using his machine gun's optic lens while training to maintain his tactical skills as a member of a quick reaction force on Jalalabad Airfield in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, June 7, 2013. Newell, an M240B gunner, is assigned to the 101st Airborne Division's Company C, 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team. As of June 18, 2013, Afghan forces have taken the lead in providing security for their country.