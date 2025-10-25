KOREAN INSTALLATION

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, center, Ahn Ho-young, South Korean ambassador to the United States, left, and Lewis M. "Lew" Ewing, national director of the Korean War Veterans Association, cut the ribbon to dedicate a new installation in the Pentagon, June 18, 2013, to commemorate the Korean War. Hagel thanked Korean War veterans at the event for their service, and said the war and their service would never be forgotten.