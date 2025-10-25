An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, center, Ahn Ho-young, South Korean ambassador to the United States, left, and Lewis M. "Lew" Ewing, national director of the Korean War Veterans Association, cut the ribbon to dedicate a new installation in the Pentagon, June 18, 2013, to commemorate the Korean War. Hagel thanked Korean War veterans at the event for their service, and said the war and their service would never be forgotten.

KOREAN INSTALLATION

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, center, Ahn Ho-young, South Korean ambassador to the United States, left, and Lewis M. "Lew" Ewing, national director of the Korean War Veterans Association, cut the ribbon to dedicate a new installation in the Pentagon, June 18, 2013, to commemorate the Korean War. Hagel thanked Korean War veterans at the event for their service, and said the war and their service would never be forgotten.

Photo Gallery