TALKING WITH CHILDREN

U.S. Army Sgt. Anthony Robinson interacts with a child while providing security during a meeting in Kajir Kheyl village in Afghanistan’s Khowst province, June 12, 2013. Robinson is assigned to the 101st Airborne Division's Company W, 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team. The U.S. soldiers have partnered with Afghan national security forces to establish relationships with key village elders and learn about the needs of residents.