DEMPSEY REMARKS

Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, makes remarks as Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter, far left, looks on during a reception for foreign defense attaches at the State Department in Washington, D.C., June 11, 2013. Hosted by Defense Intelligence Agency Director Army Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn, the reception marks the introduction of the attache corps to Defense Department leaders.