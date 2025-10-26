SENATE HEARING

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, center, Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Robert F. Hale, the Defense Department's comptroller, take their seats to begin testimony before the Senate Budget Committee in Washington, D.C., June 12, 2013. Hagel, Dempsey and Hale are defending President Barack Obama's request for $526.6 billion for the department's fiscal year 2014 budget.