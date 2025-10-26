SIGNALING MARINES

A U.S. Marine gives a signal during a clearing operation over Nowzad in Afghanistan's Helmand province, June 6, 2013. The Marine, a crew chief, is assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 46. Afghan soldiers led the operation and the U.S. Marines supported it as part of an overall effort in which U.S. and coalition troops are working with Afghan forces to transition to Afghan-led operations in the country.