INSTRUCTOR STRIDE

Air Force Maj. Nathan Hangerman boards a C-17 Globemaster aircraft as an instructor during a forcible-entry exercise with airmen and soldiers on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 31, 2013. Hangerman, a pilot, is assigned to the 57th Weapons Squadron. The U.S. Air Force Weapons School sponsors this large-scale, air-mobility exercise in which participants plan and execute a complex air-land operation in a simulated contested battlefield.