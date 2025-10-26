An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Baltazar Perez the M-240B fires a machine gun as he participates in marksmanship training on Camp Leatherneck, Afghanistan, June 1, 2013. Perez is assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 15, an expeditionary element of U.S. Naval Forces that supports units worldwide through force readiness, civil engineering, humanitarian assistance, and building and maintaining infrastructure.

MARKSMANSHIP TRAINING

