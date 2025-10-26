SPARTAN SET UP

Soldiers work to set up their 105 mm howitzer following an airdrop onto Malamute Drop Zone during Operation Spartan Reach on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 5, 2013. The soldiers are assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment. The three-day exercise, which simulates rapid deployment into a hostile area, is the largest of its kind since the unit's activation in 2005.