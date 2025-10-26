An official website of the United States Government 
Soldiers work to set up their 105 mm howitzer following an airdrop onto Malamute Drop Zone during Operation Spartan Reach on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 5, 2013. The soldiers are assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment. The three-day exercise, which simulates rapid deployment into a hostile area, is the largest of its kind since the unit's activation in 2005.

