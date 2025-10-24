MIDWAY MOMENT

Navy Capt. David A. Culler, right, holds a microphone for retired Navy Chief Petty Officer Earnest "Dave" Davenport as he shares his recollection of the Battle of Midway during a ceremony to commemorate the battle's 71st anniversary on Naval Station Norfolk, June 5, 2013. Davenport served as an aviation machinist's mate and enlisted pilot, and worked 60 hours during the battle. Culler is the naval station's commanding officer.