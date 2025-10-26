WOMEN'S SYMPOSIUM

Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivers the opening address at the 2013 Joint Women's Leadership Symposium at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., June 6, 2013. The symposium is the largest gathering of military women nationwide, drawing women from all ranks of all five services. This year's event focused on personal and professional development with hands-on workshops and networking opportunities.