OPENING REMARKS U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, far left, listens as NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen delivers his opening statement during a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at NATO headquarters in Brussels, June 4, 2013. NATO defense ministers attending the meeting will address several topics, including Afghanistan, cybersecurity, a possible Libya training mission and collective defense. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.06 MB) Credit: VIRIN: 067867-W-LDO29-454.jpg Photo Gallery