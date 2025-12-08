An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Lt. Andrew Wood is greeted by his wife daughter during a homecoming celebration as the guided-missile frigate USS Robert G. Bradley returns from a seven-month deployment in Mayport, Fla., May 28, 2013. The Bradley and embarked Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 22, Detachment 5, were deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility in support of United States Africa Command counter-terrorism, intelligence and reconnaissance missions.

HOMECOMING CELEBRATION

