ARRESTED RECOVERY

An F/A-18F Super Hornet performs an arrested recovery on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the North Arabian Sea, May 22, 2013. The Eisenhower is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility promoting maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions as part of Operation Enduring Freedom. The Hornet is assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 103.