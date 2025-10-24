An official website of the United States Government 
As seen through a night-vision device, U.S. soldiers work with CH-47 Chinook helicopter crews during a sling-load operation on Jalalabad Airfield in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, May 10, 2013. The helicopter crews are assigned to the 101st Airborne Division's 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, and the soldiers are assigned to the 101st Airborne Division's 426th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team.

SLING LOAD

