THE GAMES BEGIN

Paralympic gold medalist Navy Lt. Bradley Snyder, center, gold medalist Missy Franklin and Britain's Prince Harry light the official torch to begin the 2013 Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 11, 2013. More than 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans will compete for gold in track and field, shooting, swimming, cycling, archery, wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball in the games, which run through May 16.